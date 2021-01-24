Mangrove Executive Golf Course to close for $141,348 bridge replacement

The Mangrove Executive Golf Course will shut down Monday, Jan. 25 for a $141,348 bridge replacement.

The Project Wide Advisory Committee agreed last year to spend the money to raise the oft-flooded bridge near the fourth hole of the golf course. The bridge has frequently been under water during periods of heavy rain.

The project will raise the bridge about 18 inches.The bridge dates back to about 2013.

The work at the bridge will take about three months to complete.

The project is being funded with amenity money collected from residents living south of County Road 466. The work will be performed by Hardscapes of Central Florida.

Community Development District 7 Supervisor Steve Lapp, sitting in as alternate representative on PWAC, ruffled some feathers at the body’s December meeting when he asked some pointed questions about the bridge, which was originally constructed by the Developer.