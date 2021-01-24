Sunday, January 24, 2021
PepperTree Apartments woman jailed after violating her probation

Meta Minton

Christina Lamoreaux

A PepperTree Apartments woman was being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center this weekend following her arrest for violating her probation.

Christina Lamoreaux, 39, last year had been placed on probation for three years following a crash in November 2019 at the entrance to Oxford Oaks on U.S. 301. In that crash, she was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and cited for having an open container of alcohol in her vehicle. She refused to provide a breath sample.

In June of last year, she was arrested after trying to outrun law enforcement.

Lamoreaux in 2015 had been involved in a hit-and-run accident at Club Wildwood. She attempted to blame her dog for that crash and ordered law enforcement to take her dog into custody – rather than her. She pleaded no contest on Oct. 29, 2015 to a charge of driving under the influence, lost her license for one year and was placed on 12 months probation. She was also ordered to perform 100 hours of community service. Lamoreaux won early termination of her probation on July 21, 2016 after providing proof of completion of community service and proof of restitution.

