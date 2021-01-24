Wife won’t be prosecuted after alleged meatball-throwing incident

A Village of Liberty Park woman will not be prosecuted in a New Year’s Day incident in which she had been accused of throwing a plate of meatballs at a dining companion.

Linda May Beaulieu, 69, was arrested on a charge of battery after Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call in which a man described being hit by a plate which had been thrown at him.

Upon the arrival of deputies, the man said he and Beaulieu had been eating a dinner of meatballs while seated at the kitchen island. The man told Beaulieu, who had been drinking wine, that she needed to eat more, the arrest report said. That’s when the Rhode Island native allegedly threw the plate at him, leaving him with a scratch on the side of his face. Beaulieu told deputies she “is mentally tired and does everything for him,” the report said.

However, last week the prosecutor’s office announced the charge against Beaulieu was being dropped. She was represented by attorney Jaimie Washo Spivey.