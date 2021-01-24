Sunday, January 24, 2021
75 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Wife won’t be prosecuted after alleged meatball-throwing incident

Meta Minton

Linda May Beaulieu

A Village of Liberty Park woman will not be prosecuted in a New Year’s Day incident in which she had been accused of throwing a plate of meatballs at a dining companion.

Linda May Beaulieu, 69, was arrested on a charge of battery after Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call in which a man described being hit by a plate which had been thrown at him.

Upon the arrival of deputies, the man said he and Beaulieu had been eating a dinner of meatballs while seated at the kitchen island. The man told Beaulieu, who had been drinking wine, that she needed to eat more, the arrest report said. That’s when the Rhode Island native allegedly threw the plate at him, leaving him with a scratch on the side of his face. Beaulieu told deputies she “is mentally tired and does everything for him,” the report said.

However, last week the prosecutor’s office announced the charge against Beaulieu was being dropped. She was represented by attorney Jaimie Washo Spivey.

Related Articles

Crime

PepperTree Apartments woman jailed after violating her probation

A PepperTree Apartments woman was being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center this weekend following her arrest for violating her probation.
Read more
Crime

Bicyclist riding without headlight found to have meth tucked in pocket

A bicyclist riding without a headlight was arrested after he was found to have methamphetamine tucked in his pocket. Villages-News.com's David Towns has details.
Read more
News

Saddlebrook Recreation Center will be shut down for maintenance

The Saddlebrook Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and adult pool will be closed for maintenance on Wednesday, Jan. 27.
Read more
News

Chatham Recreation Center and pool to be closed Thursday

The Chatham Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed for maintenance. We've got the date.
Read more
News

Ricky and Dezi loving life in the Village of Fernandina

Ricky and Dezi are loving life in the Village of Fernandina. Tell us about your pet at [email protected] Don’t forget to attach a photo.
Read more
News

Villager can’t believe COVID-19 claimed the life of her fun-loving sister

Villager Judy Hutchins says she hopes the loss of her sister to COVID-19 will serve as a warning to those who don’t believe the virus is real.
Read more
News

Older Villagers feeling forgotten in fight for scarce vaccine doses

Maureen McGillicuddy of the Village of Piedmont, like everyone else, is trying to secure an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine. In a battlefield where redials and computer clicks make the difference, she is a armed with a Jitterbug.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,456FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
75 ° F
77 °
74 °
61 %
2.7mph
1 %
Mon
78 °
Tue
80 °
Wed
80 °
Thu
72 °
Fri
55 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment