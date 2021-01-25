1.56 million-plus Floridians vaccinated for COVID-19 but new cases of deadly virus continue to mount

More than 1.56 million Floridians have been vaccinated for COVID-19 but new cases of the deadly virus continue to pile up across the tri-county area and Florida.

The Florida Department of Health reported Monday that 1,565,383 residents have been vaccinated – 1,249,439 with the first dose and 157,972 with both shots. Those who have received both doses are considered to be fully vaccinated against the fast-spreading virus.

The Florida Department of Health also reported Monday that three more tri-county residents have succumbed to the Coronavirus. They are among the 1,125 local deaths, the 25,849 in Florida and the 420,723 across the country.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,658,169 cases – an increase of 8,720 from Sunday to Monday. Of those, 1,627,830 are residents. A total of 74,072 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 28,707 in correctional facilities. Across the state, 70,346 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 38 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 12 for a total of 3,422;

Leesburg up 15 for a total of 3,296;

Wildwood up 3 for a total of 816;

Summerfield up 3 for a total of 1,473;

Lady Lake up 2 for a total of 1,207;

Belleview up 2 for a total of 996; and

Oxford up 1 for a total of 390.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 51,070 – increase of 266

Deaths: 1,125

Hospitalizations: 3,068

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 6,777 – increase of 27

Deaths: 169

Hospitalizations: 435

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (3,101), Wildwood (816), Coleman (812), Bushnell (748) and Oxford (390).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 20,797 – increase of 133

Deaths: 387

Hospitalizations: 1,112

Cities with most cases: Clermont (5,508), Leesburg (3,296), Eustis (1,860), Mount Dora (1,612) and Tavares (1,523). The Villages also is reporting 145 cases.

MARION COUNTY