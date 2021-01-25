Monday, January 25, 2021
The Villages
News

84-year-old Lake Panasoffkee man killed in crash in Sumter County

Meta Minton

An 84-year-old Lake Panasoffkee man was killed in a crash Monday morning in Sumter County.

The man had been driving a pickup truck at 7 a.m. traveling westbound and stopped at the stop bar on County Road 487 at the intersection with County Road 470, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He the made a wide U-turn and drove into the path of a sport utility vehicle driven by a 49-year-old Lake Panasoffkee man. The two vehicles collided and the 84-year-old man, who had not been wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the pickup truck.

He was transported to a local hospital where he died of injuries suffered in the crash. A 9-year-old girl who had been a passenger in the truck suffered serious injuries. She had not been wearing a seatbelt.

The man driving the SUV suffered minor injuries.

