Beethoven the cat plays his way into retired teacher’s heart

Beethoven the cat played his way into a retired teacher’s heart and now he’s loving the lifestyle in The Villages.

Sandra Jones of Village of Country Club Hills went to the Tavares Animal Shelter last summer to adopt a cat after her beloved Reeses passed away due to an over-active thyroid.

Jones thought she had spotted a cat she liked. But then came Beethoven.

“As the girl went to bring out a few cats, one was grabbing at her leg. He had a rag doll look,” Jones said.

She fell in love with him.

Beethoven, his mother and siblings had been abandoned in an apartment and left alone until the landlord found them.

“I named him Beethoven because I was a special education teacher teaching blind, deaf and autistic children and severely retarded students the love of music. As I played the piano the music moved through their bodies,” she said.

