Booted out of Circle K when objecting to the maskless

To the Editor:

On Friday afternoon I went into the Circle K in the Mulberry area. I put on my mask and went in to buy a couple of tickets for the Billion$ lottery. Of the six people in line, only two of us were wearing masks. When I got to the counter, I asked the clerk why she was servicing those without masks (hers was below her nose) and she told me that she did not believe that masks make any difference.

I replied, “You are wrong and I hope you are not DEAD wrong.” Her reaction was to kick me out of the store without letting me buy the tickets. Yikes – despite the sign saying that masks are required, I was kicked out for wearing a mask. What is the world coming to?

Over 1,100 dead in the tri-county area and Marion County is the worst of the three and people are so selfish and foolish that they don’t want to wear masks. I’ll be speaking to the customer service people.

Alain Morin

Village of Springdale