Carole Jean Cathcart, 84, of Lady Lake, FL, entered eternal glory on January 22, 2021 at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, FL, surrounded by her loving daughters.

She was born in Chicago, IL, on March 28, 1936 to Adeline and Merwin Webster. She studied secretarial science and education at Wheaton College and went on to work as an executive secretary in New York until her retirement to Florida. Her hobbies included reading, tennis, gardening, and bowling.

Carole enjoyed her life as a resident of Water Oak Country Club Estates. She was an active member of the Red Hats and Birthday Club. She liked various activities, including miniature golf, going to restaurants, watching sports, and spending time with her friends and family. Her favorite times were spent vacationing at the Jersey Shore and Lido Key, FL. She was a kind, generous and loving person who will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her two children: Cynthia Gabriele of The Villages, FL, and Cheryl Lynch (Jeffrey) of Leesburg, FL. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Courtney Lynch of Asheville, NC and Neil Lynch of Lady Lake, FL.

A memorial service will be held at Beyers Funeral Home on Friday, January 29 at 3:00 pm. located at 134 N. Highway 27/441, Lady Lake, FL 32159.