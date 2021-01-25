Colonel to bring Kentucky Fried Chicken to new location in The Villages

Colonel Sanders will be bringing his world famous Kentucky Fried Chicken to a new location in The Villages.

KFC will be located in a new restaurant building to be constructed west of the intersection of County Road 466 and Tatonka Terrace at Buffalo Ridge Plaza. The restaurant is expected to open next year

KFC Corporation, based in Louisville, Ken., has more than 23,000 KFC outlets in more than 140 countries and territories around the world. Colonel Harland David Sanders began selling fried chicken from his roadside restaurant in North Corbin, Ken. during the Great Depression. During that time Sanders developed his “secret recipe” and his patented method of cooking chicken in a pressure fryer. Sanders recognized the potential of the restaurant franchising concept, and the first KFC franchise opened in South Salt Lake, Utah in 1952. When his original restaurant closed, he devoted himself full-time to franchising his fried chicken throughout the country.

KFC has had a restaurant for many years at 1005 Bichara Blvd. at La Plaza Grande.