Monday, January 25, 2021
69.4 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Colonel to bring Kentucky Fried Chicken to new location in The Villages

Staff Report

Colonel Sanders will be bringing his world famous Kentucky Fried Chicken to a new location in The Villages.

KFC will be located in a new restaurant building to be constructed west of the intersection of County Road 466 and Tatonka Terrace at Buffalo Ridge Plaza. The restaurant is expected to open next year

KFC Corporation, based in Louisville, Ken., has more than 23,000 KFC outlets in more than 140 countries and territories around the world. Colonel Harland David Sanders began selling fried chicken from his roadside restaurant in North Corbin, Ken. during the Great Depression. During that time Sanders developed his “secret recipe” and his patented method of cooking chicken in a pressure fryer. Sanders recognized the potential of the restaurant franchising concept, and the first KFC franchise opened in South Salt Lake, Utah in 1952. When his original restaurant closed, he devoted himself full-time to franchising his fried chicken throughout the country.

KFC has had a restaurant for many years at 1005 Bichara Blvd. at La Plaza Grande.

Related Articles

Crime

Woman arrested in alleged attack on employees at Publix in The Villages

A woman has been arrested in an alleged attack on employees at a Publix grocery store in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Politicians trumpet vaccine success even as Villagers fight for appointments

Politicians are trumpeting COVID-19 vaccine successes even as Villagers fight for appointments for the potentially lifesaving vaccinations.
Read more
Health

1.56 million-plus Floridians vaccinated for COVID-19 but new cases of deadly virus continue to mount

More than 1.56 million Floridians have been vaccinated for COVID-19 but new cases of the deadly virus continue to pile up across the tri-county area and Florida.
Read more
News

84-year-old Lake Panasoffkee man killed in crash in Sumter County

An 84-year-old Lake Panasoffkee man was killed in a crash Monday morning in Sumter County.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake man arrested in alleged attack on pregnant gal pal

A Lady Lake man was arrested in an alleged attack on his pregnant gal pal.
Read more
Crime

Sex offender jailed without bond following arrest at Wildwood Circle K

A convicted sex offender was jailed without bond following his arrest at a Circle K in Wildwood.
Read more
Crime

Felon nabbed with loaded gun claims he purchased it at garage sale

A felon nabbed with a loaded gun claimed he purchased it at a garage sale.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,487FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
69.4 ° F
70 °
68 °
83 %
1.5mph
1 %
Tue
77 °
Wed
79 °
Thu
72 °
Fri
65 °
Sat
56 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment