Ethel Christine Cooper

The Dancing Queen

I am sure Ethel is dancing with the angels after leaving us January 20, 2021, after contracting the Coronavirus. Ethel left instructions not to disclose her age, so I will only say that I was planning a wonderful 100th birthday party in 7 years. Ethel was born in Chicago, Illinois and is survived by her daughter, Christine Cooper of the Villages, and her Grandson Taylor Manuma living in Northern California. Her nieces and nephews Amy, Jody, John, Georgia, and Earl will miss her laugh and quick wit. Her last surviving sister succumbed to the same virus days before in Colorado.

Ethel was a very creative woman and was an accomplished fashion designer with her own boutique in the San Francisco Bay Area. She also started a successful catering company.

Ethel married the love of her life and favorite dancing partner, Wally, and they danced and enjoyed a very full and happy life for 62 years, traveling the world and sharing experiences and friendships. After Wally died unexpectedly Ethel decided to move to the Villages. She did not know a soul here and arrived alone with a big smile, ready to take on her new adventure. She wants to thank all of the new friends that she has met who have helped make her final chapter abundant and rich with friendship and fun.

I’m sure she is dancing with Wally as I write this.

She is already missed by those left behind. Her passion for life keeps her spirit alive.

Ethel will be buried with a graveside service at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, California, on February 12, 2021 at 12:30 PM.