Gilbert (Mike) Patterson

Staff Report

Gilbert Patterson

Gilbert (Mike) Patterson, 77, of The Villages, FL passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021 after a short battle with the COVID-19 virus.

He and his wife, Jo Ruth, were members of New Covenant United Methodist Church where Mike was a Stephen Minister and taught Bible classes. Mike was born August 2, 1943 in Corpus Christi, TX to HT (Buster) and Dorothy Patterson. He grew up in Corpus Christi, TX and graduated from WR Ray High School in 1960. Mike tried college but ended up joining the US Marine Corps Reserves and served honorably for 6 years. He returned from basic training and graduated from Texas A&I University in 1968. He went on to earn his master’s degree in Educational Counseling and taught school for 3 years in Grand Prairie, TX. Mike then applied for an intern program in Civilian Personnel with the Federal Government and continued a very successful career in the Federal government for 25 years. During this time, Mike served as Chief of Recruitment & Placement for the Army Staff at the Pentagon and helped design the Army Acquisition Corps for the Department of Army. Before retiring, Mike started writing. After retirement he published two novels and numerous short stories. His novels and short stories are found on Amazon under “Mike Patterson.” After retirement, he also opened his own private detective agency and specialized in finding missing children and helping adopted children find their birth parents.

Mike is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Jo Ruth, and beloved stepson, Richard Knudsen, of St Petersburg, FL. He is also survived by his brother, Steve Patterson of San Antonio, TX, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.bankspagetheus.com Arrangements are entrusted to Banks/Page-Theus Funerals and Cremations, Wildwood, Florida. A Celebration of Life will be planned later in the spring for Covid safety reasons. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in Mike’s name via the website www.alz.org.

