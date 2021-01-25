Monday, January 25, 2021
Lady Lake man arrested in alleged attack on pregnant gal pal

Meta Minton

Tyler Reid Martin

A Lady Lake man was arrested in an alleged attack on his pregnant gal pal.

Tyler Reid Martin, 31, who lives at 117 W. Guava St., is facing charges of aggravated battery by strangulation and aggravated battery on a pregnant person following his arrest Saturday morning by Lady Lake police.

Martin and the woman had been asleep in bed when her foot accidentally touched his head, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He became angry and smashed her phone. Reid then began choking her with both hands. He ordered her to collect her clothes and vacate the residence. He then pushed her out the door, the report said.

The woman showed officers scratch marks she had suffered on her neck.

Martin admitted to police he was aware the woman was pregnant.

He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.

