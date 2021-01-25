Politicians trumpet vaccine success even as Villagers fight for appointments

Gov. Ron DeSantis had to walk back a claim last week that 1 million Florida seniors had been vaccinated against the Coronavirus. Health department officials admitted that number had been puffed up by the governor’s office by more than 150,000.

Congressman Daniel Webster, who has been keeping a low profile since skipping a vote on the impeachment of former President Trump, issued a statement applauding the state’s vaccination efforts.

“By prioritizing vaccine access to seniors 65 and older, Florida has administered nearly 60 percent of its COVID-19 vaccine allotment to senior citizens, more than double than any other state,” said the Republican who represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

However, their rosy assessments aren’t matching what many Villagers are experiencing.

Joyce Berg of the Village of Mallory Square was one of the many people who had signed up for a vaccination through Global Medical Response, which set up a popup vaccination clinic in a field behind Red Lobster at Buffalo Ridge Plaza. The company abruptly folded its tents and left town when it ran out of vaccine.

The 80-year-old diabetic has only one lung. Her 82-year-old husband has high blood pressure.

“How in the world can we get the vaccine?” she asked.

Plenty of Villagers are sharing that frustration.

“I do wonder about the statistics that report a major shortfall in the number of vaccines given versus the number that were supposedly delivered to many states while states like Florida can’t get enough,” said Villager Ted Struck.

He tried in vain to register for a vaccination through the Publix website. He was in the queue for 90 minutes and then was automatically logged off.

The supermarket chain has indicated its vaccination appointments are all booked up due to “tremendous demand for the vaccine and a limited supply.” The next opportunity to sign up online for the vaccine at Publix will be at 6 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27.

Cindy O’Lear of the Village of Sabal Chase said she had a difficult time trying to sign up for a vaccination.

“Thanks to a coordinated effort of my neighbors, we all either got the inoculation or got on a list to get it. I got mine,” she said.

Now, she’s nervous about getting the second shot.

“I have been advised by my assigned insurance nurse that the CDC requires that I get the second shot,” she said.

She has repeatedly reached out to medical providers to seek support.

“They are doing the best they can do. I understand we are in a pandemic. We must be patient with each other and thank our medical practitioners who are also experiencing the same problems on a personal level. They are also waiting in line,” O’Lear said.