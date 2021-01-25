Richard P. Jakubiak

Richard P. “Dick” Jakubiak was 81 yrs. old, born April 2, 1939, passed away Monday 1/18/21 at the Villages Hospital from COPD.

Dick attended U.B, and graduated from Erie County Tech. Dick was President of the AT&T Telephone Pioneers in Atl. from 1983 to 1985. Dick worked at the Lucent facilities in Atl. as an Electrical Technician and in Human Resources for 38 yrs. Dick enjoyed fishing, golf and was a hobbyist at ship building and most of all he was a Great Story Teller! Dick was a man of faith and was an active member of St. Vincent de Paul in Wildwood, Fl. He led a full life until developing COPD. Dick served in the U.S. Air Force from 1956 to 1962. Dick was born in Buffalo, N.Y. and moved to the Villages in 2008.

Dick was predeceased by our two sons, Michael and Mark. Dick leaves his loving wife Carol of 59 yrs. Dick also leaves his daughter Michelle, his Granddaughter Victoria, and Great Grandson Tyler. Sisters-in-law, Sally Siejak and Terry Brzykcy, Cousins, and many Nieces and Nephews, and many, many Friends

Dick will be missed beyond words, but memories of him will be cherished forever. Memorial donations can be made to St. Vincent de Paul’s bldg. fund. A celebration of life will be celebrated at a later date due to the Covid Virus.