Sex offender jailed without bond following arrest at Wildwood Circle K

A convicted sex offender was jailed without bond following his arrest at a Circle K in Wildwood.

Dante Demetrius Morgan, 42, of Leesburg, was driving a blue Chrysler at about 10 p.m. Saturday traveling east on State Road 44 just west of U.S. 301 when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the vehicle had a tinted plastic cover over the license plate, making it very difficult to read.

During a traffic stop at the Circle K at 1001 S. Main St., Morgan “appeared nervous” and “could not sit still,” according to an arrest report. The deputy immediately detected the odor of marijuana. Morgan admitted he had “ingested” a marijuana cigarette just prior to being pulled over. There were green leaves on his chest that he had not swallowed.

The deputy ran a criminal history check and found that Morgan had been convicted in 1999 of selling marijuana. He also found that Morgan had been convicted in 2003 of lewd or lascivious exhibition with a victim under the age of 16. He was also convicted in 2008 of failure to register as a sex offender.

Morgan was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and attempting to destroy evidence. Due to his sex offender status, he was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.