Monday, January 25, 2021
79.3 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Sex offender jailed without bond following arrest at Wildwood Circle K

Meta Minton

Dante Morgan

A convicted sex offender was jailed without bond following his arrest at a Circle K in Wildwood.

Dante Demetrius Morgan, 42, of Leesburg, was driving a blue Chrysler at about 10 p.m. Saturday traveling east on State Road 44 just west of U.S. 301 when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the vehicle had a tinted plastic cover over the license plate, making it very difficult to read.

During a traffic stop at the Circle K at 1001 S. Main St., Morgan “appeared nervous” and “could not sit still,” according to an arrest report. The deputy immediately detected the odor of marijuana. Morgan admitted he had “ingested” a marijuana cigarette just prior to being pulled over. There were green leaves on his chest that he had not swallowed.

The deputy ran a criminal history check and found that Morgan had been convicted in 1999 of selling marijuana. He also found that Morgan had been convicted in 2003 of lewd or lascivious exhibition with a victim under the age of 16. He was also convicted in 2008 of failure to register as a sex offender.

Morgan was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and attempting to destroy evidence. Due to his sex offender status, he was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Related Articles

News

84-year-old Lake Panasoffkee man killed in crash in Sumter County

An 84-year-old Lake Panasoffkee man was killed in a crash Monday morning in Sumter County.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake man arrested in alleged attack on pregnant gal pal

A Lady Lake man was arrested in an alleged attack on his pregnant gal pal.
Read more
Crime

Felon nabbed with loaded gun claims he purchased it at garage sale

A felon nabbed with a loaded gun claimed he purchased it at a garage sale.
Read more
Crime

Villages of Parkwood man arrested after spotted behind wheel of car

A Villages of Parkwood man was arrested after he was spotted behind the wheel of a car at a convenience store.
Read more
News

Beethoven the cat plays his way into retired teacher’s heart

Beethoven the cat played his way into a retired teacher’s heart and now he’s loving the lifestyle in The Villages. Tell us about your pet at [email protected] Don’t forget to attach a photo.
Read more
News

Bad Parking in full swing in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown

Bad Parking is in full swing in Florida's Friendliest Hometown. We've got the latest offenders thanks to the hard work of the Parking Patrol.
Read more
Crime

Villager arrested barefoot and in pajamas wins permission to return to man friend’s home

A Villager who this past November fled an altercation while she was barefoot and wearing pajamas has won permission to return to the home of the man friend she allegedly threatened to kill.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,470FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
broken clouds
79.3 ° F
81 °
78 °
61 %
2.2mph
75 %
Tue
77 °
Wed
79 °
Thu
72 °
Fri
65 °
Sat
56 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment