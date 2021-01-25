Monday, January 25, 2021
Home Obituaries

Thomas Theodore Cobianchi, Ph.D

Staff Report

Thomas Theodore Cobianchi, Ph.D, 79, The Villages, Florida passed away on January 22, 2021 at his residence with his loving wife by his side.

Thomas was born on July 7, 1941 in Paterson, New Jersey to his parents Thomas Cobianchi and Violet (Bazaar) Cobianchi. Thomas and his wife Phyllis moved to The Villages 13 years ago from Tallahassee, Florida. He was of the Catholic faith and attended mass at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wildwood, Florida. He was a former Marketing Consultant in The Defense Industry and had worked for Westinghouse, General Dynamics, AT&T and Time Warner. Thomas was an avid reader, enjoyed playing golf and depending on where he was living liked to go hunting.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years: Phyllis Cobianchi of The Villages, FL; his son: Michael Cobianchi and his wife Jeanne of Scottsdale, AZ; his brother: Robert Cobianchi and his wife Patricia of Oklahoma City, OK and several loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his beloved sister, Anne.

The family has requested donations to be made in Thomas’s loving memory to The American Cancer Society at https://donate3.cancer.org. Pending arrangements to follow at a later date.

