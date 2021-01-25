Villages of Parkwood man arrested after spotted behind wheel of car

A Villages of Parkwood man was arrested after he was spotted behind the wheel of a car at a convenience store.

Timarion Timothius White, 31, who lives in the family development off County Road 101, was pulling out of the parking lot at Kamal’s Corner Store on Kilgore Street in Wildwood when he was pulled over by a Wildwood police officer.

A check revealed that White’s driver’s license had been suspended Dec. 1 for failure to pay a traffic fine.

He was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.