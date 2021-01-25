Woman arrested in alleged attack on employees at Publix in The Villages

A woman has been arrested in an alleged attack on employees at a Publix grocery store in The Villages.

Sherry Ann Bowman, 51, of Leesburg, on Sunday night fled the store a Lake Deaton Plaza after bizarre behavior which prompted a manager to contact law enforcement.

The Wilkes-Barre, Pa., native had been “acting irate” and “yelling at store associates,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Bowman began by yelling at a store associate who is deaf. Another employee stepped in and Bowman told the her to go speak to a stock manager to “find out what happened.” The employee asked Bowman to leave the store.

Instead of leaving, Bowman chest bumped the employee and asked her, “What ya gonna do now?” The employee was in fear for her safety and pushed Bowman, who fell to the floor.

A male manager stepped in and saw Bowman laying on the ground, face down. When she got up, he saw that her face was bloody. Bowman wiped her face with her hands and approached the manager. She placed her bloodied hands on his chest. The incident was captured on the store’s surveillance system.

Bowman was escorted out of the store by an “older gentleman.” They got into a green Prius and left. A store employee got the license plate number.

Deputies attempted to find Bowman at a home in The Villages, a home on Cutter Corner at Glen Hollow Farms in the Morse family compound on County Road 466 in Oxford and at her home in Leesburg. The were unable to locate her.

A deputy was able to reach Bowman by phone and asked her to come in and give a statement. She became “belligerent” and hung up.

Bowman was arrested on a charge of battery at about 10 a.m. Monday at the The Villages Health Specialty Care Center on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.