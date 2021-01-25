Monday, January 25, 2021
69.4 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Woman arrested in alleged attack on employees at Publix in The Villages

Meta Minton

Sherry Bowman

A woman has been arrested in an alleged attack on employees at a Publix grocery store in The Villages.

Sherry Ann Bowman, 51, of Leesburg, on Sunday night fled the store a Lake Deaton Plaza after bizarre behavior which prompted a manager to contact law enforcement.

The Wilkes-Barre, Pa., native had been “acting irate” and “yelling at store associates,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Bowman began by yelling at a store associate who is deaf. Another employee stepped in and Bowman told the her to go speak to a stock manager to “find out what happened.” The employee asked Bowman to leave the store.

Instead of leaving, Bowman chest bumped the employee and asked her, “What ya gonna do now?” The employee was in fear for her safety and pushed Bowman, who fell to the floor.

A male manager stepped in and saw Bowman laying on the ground, face down. When she got up, he saw that her face was bloody. Bowman wiped her face with her hands and approached the manager. She placed her bloodied hands on his chest. The incident was captured on the store’s surveillance system.

Bowman was escorted out of the store by an “older gentleman.” They got into a green Prius and left. A store employee got the license plate number.

Deputies attempted to find Bowman at a home in The Villages, a home on Cutter Corner at Glen Hollow Farms in the Morse family compound on County Road 466 in Oxford and at her home in Leesburg. The were unable to locate her.

A deputy was able to reach Bowman by phone and asked her to come in and give a statement. She became “belligerent” and hung up.

Bowman was arrested on a charge of battery at about 10 a.m. Monday at the The Villages Health Specialty Care Center on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

Related Articles

News

Colonel to bring Kentucky Fried Chicken to new location in The Villages

Colonel Sanders will be bringing his world famous Kentucky Fried Chicken to a new location in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Politicians trumpet vaccine success even as Villagers fight for appointments

Politicians are trumpeting COVID-19 vaccine successes even as Villagers fight for appointments for the potentially lifesaving vaccinations.
Read more
Health

1.56 million-plus Floridians vaccinated for COVID-19 but new cases of deadly virus continue to mount

More than 1.56 million Floridians have been vaccinated for COVID-19 but new cases of the deadly virus continue to pile up across the tri-county area and Florida.
Read more
News

84-year-old Lake Panasoffkee man killed in crash in Sumter County

An 84-year-old Lake Panasoffkee man was killed in a crash Monday morning in Sumter County.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake man arrested in alleged attack on pregnant gal pal

A Lady Lake man was arrested in an alleged attack on his pregnant gal pal.
Read more
Crime

Sex offender jailed without bond following arrest at Wildwood Circle K

A convicted sex offender was jailed without bond following his arrest at a Circle K in Wildwood.
Read more
Crime

Felon nabbed with loaded gun claims he purchased it at garage sale

A felon nabbed with a loaded gun claimed he purchased it at a garage sale.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,487FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
69.4 ° F
70 °
68 °
83 %
1.5mph
1 %
Tue
77 °
Wed
79 °
Thu
72 °
Fri
65 °
Sat
56 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment