10 more local COVID-19 deaths as global cases top 100 million mark

On the day when global cases of COVID-19 topped 100 million – just over a year after the first patient was diagnosed in the United States – 10 more local residents lost their battle with the fast-spreading virus and new cases continued to be identified across Florida at an alarming rate.

The global count for COVID-19 cases now sits at 100,063,707, with 25,407,414 positive results reported in the United States. There have been 2,151,248 global deaths and 423,653 across the country tied to the Coronavirus.

Eight of the latest tri-county fatalities were in Sumter County, with one each in Lake and Marion counties. Those victims are among the 1,135 cumulative deaths reported in the local area since March.

Locally, 99 new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 30 for a total of 3,452;

Leesburg up 27 for a total of 3,323;

Lady Lake up 15 for a total of 1,222;

Summerfield up 13 for a total of 1,486;

Belleview up 10 for a total of 1,006;

Fruitland Park up 2 for a total of 558;

Wildwood up 1 for a total of 817; and

Oxford up 1 for a total of 391.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 51,476 – increase of 406

Deaths: 1,135

Hospitalizations: 3,074

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 6,818 – increase of 41

Deaths: 177

Hospitalizations: 435

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (3,131), Wildwood (817), Coleman (813), Bushnell (750) and Oxford (391).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 20,972 – increase of 175

Deaths: 388

Hospitalizations: 1,124

Cities with most cases: Clermont (5,537), Leesburg (3,323), Eustis (1,881), Mount Dora (1,623) and Tavares (1,535). The Villages also is reporting 145 cases.

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 23,686 – increase of 190

Deaths: 570

Hospitalizations: 1,515

Cities with most cases: Ocala (17,588), Summerfield (1,486), Dunnellon (1,039), Belleview (1,006) and Silver Springs (420). The Villages also is reporting 176 cases.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,667,763 cases – an increase of 9,594 from Monday to Tuesday. Of those, 1,637,296 are residents. A total of 74,628 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 28,842 in correctional facilities. Across the state, 70,802 people have been hospitalized.