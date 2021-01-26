Tuesday, January 26, 2021
77-year-old woman jailed after allegedly biting husband over household chores

Meta Minton

Sandra Viera Estey

A 77-year-old Oxford woman was jailed after allegedly biting her husband’s belly in a dispute over household chores.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at 11:35 a.m. Monday to a manufactured home on County Road 207 in Oxford where Sandra Viera Estey met them in the front yard.

Estey and her husband had been arguing because he was “not helping to keep the house clean,” according to the arrest report. Her complaint prompted him to begin vacuuming. As he attempted to enter the bedroom, Estey stood in the door way and blocked his entry.

“Then, without warning (Estey) leaned in and bit the victim on his stomach,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report. 

When deputies asked the Boston, Mass. native what had happened, she said, “I bit him good.”

Her husband suffered a “large abrasion” on his stomach.

Estey was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was initially held without bond, but after a first appearance in court, bond was reduced to $50.

