Tuesday, January 26, 2021
80.1 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Congressman Webster asks Biden administration for more vaccine doses

Meta Minton

Congressman Daniel Webster

Congressman Daniel Webster said he has asked the Biden administration for an increase in Florida’s allotment of the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Following news from Gov. DeSantis that his request for an increase in allotment had not been fulfilled, I reached out  to President Biden’s head of COVID-19 response requesting they prioritize Florida and increase our vaccine allotment in keeping with our governor’s request,” Webster said.

You can read Webster’s letter to the chief science offer of the COVID-19 response at this link: Congressman Webster’s letter seeking increase in vaccine allotment

“I will continue to stay in touch with state and federal partners to ensure Florida continues to receive its proper allotment of vaccine doses,” said Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

He offered this breakdown of the number of vaccines that have been administered in the tri-county area:

34,227 vaccine doses have been administered in Lake County; 2,123 have received both doses.

25,910 vaccine doses have been administered in Marion County; 1,959 have received both doses.

13,893 vaccine doses have been administered in Sumter County; 318 have received both doses.

Related Articles

Health

10 more local COVID-19 deaths as global cases top 100 million mark

On the day when global cases of COVID-19 topped 100 million – just over a year after the first patient was diagnosed in the United States – 10 more local residents lost their battle with the fast-spreading virus and new cases continued to be identified across Florida at an alarming rate.
Read more
News

Wildwood commissioners clear way for Villager’s $110-million development

Wildwood commissioners Monday cleared the way for a massive $110-million development northwest of Powell Road and County Road 44A behind the Wildwood Community Center. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood police searching for bandits who targeted Publix Liquor store at Trailwinds Village

Wildwood police officers are looking for two thieves who ripped off a liquor store just outside the confines of The Villages.
Read more
Crime

77-year-old woman jailed after allegedly biting husband over household chores

A 77-year-old Oxford woman was jailed after allegedly biting her husband’s belly in a dispute over household chores.
Read more
Crime

Nasty tiff with landlord lands pistol-packing Summerfield man in jail

A Summerfield man was jailed Sunday after his landlord claimed he pulled a gun on him and later fired shots into his residence.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man jailed after lady friend claims violence during sex

A Summerfield man found himself behind bars Sunday night after his lady friend claimed he choked her while they were having sex and gave her a black eye while they were dancing.
Read more
News

Globetrotting Gypsy the cat settles down at home in The Villages

A cat named Gypsy has lived in Bangladesh and Egypt, but today the 17-year-old feline is happy to call The Villages home. Tell us about your pet at [email protected] Don’t forget to attach a photo.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,498FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
80.1 ° F
81 °
78.8 °
61 %
2.2mph
1 %
Wed
78 °
Thu
73 °
Fri
64 °
Sat
67 °
Sun
63 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment