Congressman Webster asks Biden administration for more vaccine doses

Congressman Daniel Webster said he has asked the Biden administration for an increase in Florida’s allotment of the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Following news from Gov. DeSantis that his request for an increase in allotment had not been fulfilled, I reached out to President Biden’s head of COVID-19 response requesting they prioritize Florida and increase our vaccine allotment in keeping with our governor’s request,” Webster said.

You can read Webster’s letter to the chief science offer of the COVID-19 response at this link: Congressman Webster’s letter seeking increase in vaccine allotment

“I will continue to stay in touch with state and federal partners to ensure Florida continues to receive its proper allotment of vaccine doses,” said Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

He offered this breakdown of the number of vaccines that have been administered in the tri-county area:

• 34,227 vaccine doses have been administered in Lake County; 2,123 have received both doses.

• 25,910 vaccine doses have been administered in Marion County; 1,959 have received both doses.

• 13,893 vaccine doses have been administered in Sumter County; 318 have received both doses.