Discovery of forgotten poem leads to waitress’ gig as columnist

Happy hump day everybody! Are you ready to help me spread the laughter? For those of you who don’t know me my name is Lisa D and I’m the chatty waitress at Billy’s Cafe that sports the rainbow of Chuck Taylor’s each day. Now – thanks to the crew at the www.Villages-News.com – you can now find me here every Wednesday serving up some funny. Yes, the brave souls in charge have chosen to share their readership with me. For those of you who do know me, you know it doesn’t take much to get me going. Not to mention I fuel up every morning like the Energizer Bunny on Lithium batteries and I come with my own built-in Dolby Surround Sound. So the thought of being offered an open microphone each week is just too good to be true.

I was so excited to be given this opportunity that I actually considered renting a plane with a message board announcing to the world to look for me Wednesdays on www.Villages-News.com until several customers suggested I just wait a few days, when my head gets big enough and then I can just right the message on my forehead and float around like the Goodyear blimp.

Lucky for me I didn’t do either, because the response from my last week’s “INTRODUCTION” article and Barry Evans’ plug in his Saturday column, created so much publicity on its own that any advertising on my part really would have been unnecessary. Not to mention, between trying to thank all the customers that came into Billy’s this week just to tell me they saw me in the news, while attempting to still serve all my other customers, while explaining to Boss Man why it seems like I was just dilly-dallying all day, made “slinging hash” rough for the first time in nearly 40 years.

At home it’s been rough, too. Don’t get me wrong, I LOVE the notoriety, but unfortunately for my husband, a lot of my morning customers are his evening ones. So now he has been forced to deal with his regulars stopping in to say, “We saw your wife’s column on www.Villages-News.com.”

Which again, don’t get me wrong, is a nice thing. But, after nearly 30-years of experience in dealing with my EXTREMELY LARGE head, Joey saw this as an opportunity, combined with my new opportunity, to make me a deal?! For every person that came to his bar in Brownwood to brag about seeing me in the news, he was going to put a quarter in a can.

Okay, not to brag, but I do believe my following alone will make me thousands of dollars over time. However, if we add in all the patrons in The Villages that know my Joey…it could be millions. So please look for my Big Ragu down by the square and make him pay the piper. I promise I’ll share the wealth.

With that said, for all of you out there wondering how this silly little waitress got the chance to have her own column on the www.Villages-News.com, I’ll tell you a funny story:

Fifteen years ago, I wrote my version (server-mom-style) of “The Twelve Days of Christmas.” I then stuffed it in a box with all my other unpublished writings and pushed it to the back of my closet, where the collection has been growing for years. Well, recently we sold our home of 20-years in Tavares and relocated to Lady Lake, and while sorting through all my old papers I happened to come across the tale. WOW! Believe it or not I impressed myself. Not only did I forget I had even written it, but I didn’t realize how good it actually was. Go figure. Then my husband (the critic) saw it on my desk and decided to read it without my permission. Something that is usually considered FORBIDDEN! To my surprise he too thought it sounded really good. Good enough for him to ask, “Where did you get it from?”

Funny, right? From my head, I told him, before I asked, “Do you really like it?”

It’s like this one co-worker years ago asking me, “Is there turkey in a Turkey Reuben?”

To which without thinking I answered, “You know you’re a pretty lady, but you are dumb as a rock!”

To which she responded, “Do you think I’m pretty?”

The next day, I sat down at my computer and sent it in to www.Villages-News.com in a “Letter To The Editor.” Meta Minton (the Editor) was sweet enough to publish it, and the next day at work dozens of my Sunday regular customers came into the restaurant that morning boasting that they saw me in the news! Soon after, I was offered a regular spot! Okiedoki. I’m all for it. What more could a nice Jewish girl ask for than to have her forgotten Christmas story supply her with a new writing forum. Thank you all. My father will be so proud.

Until next week. Laugh on. Peace out.

Lisa DeMarco is a waitress at Billy’s Cafe and a columnist for www.Villages-News.com.