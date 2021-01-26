Dorothy Louise Smith, age 82, of The Villages, Florida passed away on January 24, 2021.

Dorothy was born on June 14, 1938, in Brady’s Bend, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Brady’s Bend High School and was a homemaker, beauty salon owner and operator for 13 years, active in her church and local volunteer fire departments women’s auxiliary. Her hobbies included bowling, jigsaw puzzles, golfing, playing cards and spending time with friends and family. She spent most of her married life in Mercer, PA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mary Todorich and her spouse, William E. (Bill) Smith, Sr. of 56 years, two brothers and three sisters and grandson Derek Hoffman.

Survivors include her children, Suzanne Hoffman and spouse Richard of The Villages, FL, William E. (Bill) Smith, Jr. and spouse Tracey of Bivins, TX and Sandy Riede and spouse Jason of Amarillo, TX, eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two sisters.

Also, Fred Sonner of The Villages, FL, who played a loving part in her life for the last 6 years.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions be made to Vitas Healthcare. vitascommunityconnection.org The Central Florida Designation.