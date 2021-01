A cat named Gypsy has lived in Bangladesh and Egypt, but today the 17-year-old feline is happy to call The Villages home.

The cat lives with Stacie Rissmann-Joyce in the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens.

Gypsy likes to ride in the car and the golf cart, but that’s about as far as it goes. No more international travel for Gypsy.

