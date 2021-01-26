Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Obituaries

Julia Lacer-Horohoe

Staff Report

Julia Lacer-Horohoe (nee Wojtowicz) known to all as “Babcia,” 101 years old.  Born in Buffalo, NY on March 30, 1919.  Daughter of Vincent and Constance Wojtowicz.  Survived by Theresa L. Cummins, and Christine (Gary) Hirsch; grandchildren Connie (Mark) Paxson, Kathy Paszkiewicz, Karen (J. Rob) Henley, Kevin (Lisa) Cummins, and James M. Cummins; 11 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren; brother Stanley.  She is preceded in death by siblings Matthew, Chester, Edwin, Genevieve Olszanski, Josephine Rymarczyk, Sally Brodzik.

Julia attended school in Buffalo, NY and at 18 years of age she married (the love of her life) Victor Lacer.  They were married for 50 years until Victor’s death in 1987.  She worked at various jobs during this time including as a crane operator during WW II and a press operator at Kenmore Mercy Hospital for 35 years until her retirement.  At the age of 80, she married Gilbert Horohoe.  They were married six years until he passed.  In 2008, she moved to The Villages, FL into a mother-in-law apartment with her daughter Terry.  She made many friends as she could be seen walking in the neighborhood for an hour each morning at 7:AM.  She continued her walks until Christmas 2018 when she was 99 years old.  Julia was a hard worker her whole life and loved to clean, cook and babysit her great-grandchildren.  She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.  In the last two years of her life, she had wonderful caregivers and the family thanks them all as well as the nurses, social workers and chaplain from Cornerstone Hospice who supported us during her illness.

Visitation will be Sunday, January 31st 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM at  HIERS-BAXLEY Funeral & Cremation Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL  32162 * 352-775-7427.  Funeral mass will be Monday, February 1, 2021 8:30 AM at. St. Timothy Catholic Church.  The mass will be streamed for those who cannot attend.  Interment will be at the St. Stanislaus Mausoleum, Cheektowaga, NY next to her first husband Victor.  In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions in Julia’s name can be made to Cornerstone Hospice, 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages, FL  32162.

