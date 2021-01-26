Lake County joins Sharecare appointment system for COVID-19 vaccinations

Lake County has been selected for the initial roll-out of the Sharecare appointment system for COVID-19 vaccinations following pilot programs in Miami-Dade, Hillsborough and Duval counties.

The scheduling system will accept appointments by phone at (866) 201-6909 (or (833) 476-1031 for TTY users) for frontline healthcare workers and Florida residents 65 and older.

State officials have indicated a phone system is better suited for senior citizens, who might be less used to web-based technology and need more assistance.

At this time, the Lake Square Mall immunization site in Leesburg will prioritize first dose appointments. Appointments are based on vaccine availability. Persons who received their first dose at the County immunization site at Lake-Sumter State College will be redirected to the new site at the Lake Square Mall and will receive an email confirming the new location.

Lake County is among the top five counties leading in vaccine distribution per capita in the state of Florida.