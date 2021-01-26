Tuesday, January 26, 2021
80.1 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Nasty tiff with landlord lands pistol-packing Summerfield man in jail

Larry D. Croom

David Lee Wissinger

A Summerfield man was jailed Sunday after his landlord claimed he pulled a gun on him and later fired shots into his residence.

The victim said he had been in a verbal altercation with 30-year-old David Lee Wissinger when he became belligerent, threatened to beat him up and said he would “(expletive deleted) up” his car, a sheriff’s office report states.

The victim told deputies he was standing in a hallway while Wissinger was in his bedroom. He said Wissinger pulled out a black revolver, pointed it at him and threatened him. He said he was in fear for his life so he retreated to the living room and “contemplated calling 911,” the report says.

The victim said Wissinger gathered some items, exited the home and discharged his firearm into the residence. The victim said he “knows the rounds penetrated the residence” because he heard debris hitting the floor inside. After inspecting his residence, the victim said he found a hole in a kitchen cabinet and a small fragment from the cabinet on the floor, the report says.

Two witnesses reported hearing gunshots at the residence and reported a white male leaving the home. One said the man was “waving what appeared to be a handgun” in front of the residence and then leaving in a silver vehicle.

Deputies also spoke with Wissinger’s girlfriend and her mother when they pulled up in a silver Buick LeSabre. The girlfriend’s mother said her daughter had driven Wissinger away from the residence and he had placed her handgun on top of the vehicle, the report says.

A short time later, deputies made contact with Wissinger in the area of Timucuan Road and S.E. Sunset Harbor Road. After being read his rights, he confirmed there was an altercation between him and his landlord and he started packing up his belongings. He claimed the victim was sitting in a chair in the living room when he pointed a pistol at him and then fired it twice, once into the floor and the other one into the door of his bedroom, according to the report.

When asked why he didn’t call law enforcement for help, Wissinger said he thought he and the victim were friends.

“But he also added anything he did beyond explanation in the interview was done in self-defense,” the report states.

Deputies noted several holes on the outside and inside of the victim’s residence that were “small and circular and appeared to be made by a bullet.” They also noted damage to a kitchen cabinet as claimed by the victim but didn’t find any holes in the floor as claimed by Wissinger.

Deputies then searched Wissinger’s girlfriend’s vehicle and located a black backpack that contained four spent .38 Special casings and a brown leather holster. Wissinger claimed ownership of the backpack but said the spent shell casings came from his girlfriend’s firearm after target shooting, the report says.

A computer check showed that Wissinger was a convicted felon with convictions for assault on an official on May 8, 2007; possession of cocaine on March 29, 2010; and grand theft and dealing in stolen property on March 7, 2013. He was then placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail.

Wissinger was charged with firing a missile into a building, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon. He was released early Monday morning on $22,000 bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.

Related Articles

Crime

Summerfield man jailed after lady friend claims violence during sex

A Summerfield man found himself behind bars Sunday night after his lady friend claimed he choked her while they were having sex and gave her a black eye while they were dancing.
Read more
News

Globetrotting Gypsy the cat settles down at home in The Villages

A cat named Gypsy has lived in Bangladesh and Egypt, but today the 17-year-old feline is happy to call The Villages home. Tell us about your pet at [email protected] Don’t forget to attach a photo.
Read more
News

Lake County joins Sharecare appointment system for COVID-19 vaccinations

Lake County has been selected for the initial roll-out of the Sharecare appointment system for COVID-19 vaccinations following pilot programs in Miami-Dade, Hillsborough and Duval counties.
Read more
News

Colonel to bring Kentucky Fried Chicken to new location in The Villages

Colonel Sanders will be bringing his world famous Kentucky Fried Chicken to a new location in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Woman arrested in alleged attack on employees at Publix in The Villages

A woman has been arrested in an alleged attack on employees at a Publix grocery store in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Politicians trumpet vaccine success even as Villagers fight for appointments

Politicians are trumpeting COVID-19 vaccine successes even as Villagers fight for appointments for the potentially lifesaving vaccinations.
Read more
Health

1.56 million-plus Floridians vaccinated for COVID-19 but new cases of deadly virus continue to mount

More than 1.56 million Floridians have been vaccinated for COVID-19 but new cases of the deadly virus continue to pile up across the tri-county area and Florida.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,498FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
80.1 ° F
81 °
78.8 °
61 %
2.2mph
1 %
Wed
78 °
Thu
73 °
Fri
64 °
Sat
67 °
Sun
63 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment