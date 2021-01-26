Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Summerfield man jailed after lady friend claims violence during sex

Larry D. Croom

John Hackett

A Summerfield man found himself behind bars Sunday night after his lady friend claimed he choked her while they were having sex and gave her a black eye while they were dancing.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a disturbance and spoke with the victim, who claimed that she had been dancing with 43-year-old John Charles Hackett on Jan. 6 when he pushed her down and gave her a black eye. She showed deputies a photo dated Jan. 6 that showed the injury, a sheriff’s office report states.

The victim also told deputies that about a week ago Hackett had grabbed her neck and strangled her while they were being intimate. She said she told him to stop and pulled away but he continued to strangle her to the point that she wasn’t able to breath. She said she didn’t call 911 for help at the time of incidents “because she thought they were going to make up,” the report says.

After being read his rights, Hackett claimed the victim received the black eye while shooting a firearm that kicked back and hit her. He admitted to strangling her during sex but claimed it was “consensual and the victim didn’t tell him to stop.” He also claimed that about a week earlier the victim had grabbed his face and screamed at him, the report says.

A computer check of Hackett’s criminal history showed that he had been arrested by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 17, 2019 for simple battery and was convicted of the crime on April 18, 2019. He was then placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail.

Hackett was charged with domestic battery by strangulation. He was being held on no bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.

