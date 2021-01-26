Villager describes positive vaccine experience

To the Editor:

We were just notified by the Lake County Health Department via phone with an appointment to get our second dose of (Moderna) vaccine on this Wednesday.

Compared to the horror stories we are hearing from other areas of Florida plus around the nation on TV, we have been very fortunate. Our first dose was the first day vaccine was offered by Lake County on Jan. 6. They listed appointments but took first come first serve folks as they could. It was held in the college parking lot. One policeman and what looked like students directed cars to line up. We stayed in our cars either in a parking space or in line as they directed us. We were given the five-page form to complete the first two pages. As we moved up in the car line, someone came and checked the form and our picture ID and, if OK, put the form under the windshield wiper. Twenty cars at a time were pulled into cordoned off spaces where a fireman, paramedic or nurse checked the form and then reached through the window to give the shot. Then had to wait 15 minutes to check for allergic reaction. If OK, we got our card showing we received vaccine and got the last three pages (information on the vaccine and warnings) and they kept the top two pages for their database. Easy, organized. Took a total of about two hours, always sitting in the comfort of our car. The people who are screwing things up in other locations should call this health department. For folks without cars, maybe churches or clubs could organize volunteer drivers. Now if DeSantis will just quit politicizing distribution, that problem could be solved – less than one-third of the doses Florida has have actually been given.

Alice Johnson

Village of Bonnybrook