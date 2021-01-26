Wildwood police searching for bandits who targeted Publix Liquor store at Trailwinds Village

Wildwood police officers are looking for two thieves who ripped off a liquor store just outside the confines of The Villages.

Two women on Jan. 22 entered in the Publix Liquor store on Seven Mile Drive in the Trailwinds Village and took several bottles of liquor without paying for them. Security cameras revealed that the first person is described as a black female, approximately 5-foot-5-inches tall, 155 pounds, mid-30s, short gray hair, wearing black combat boots, black pants, a beige patterned shirt with a black scarf, camo jacket and black knit cap.

A short time later, a second person described as a black female, approximately 5-foot-4-inches tall, 140 pounds, early 40s, long black hair, wearing black pants, a red shirt with a large black Puma logo, a thick black parka-style jacket, white socks and red slide sandals entered the store, a police report states.

Both women put the bottles of liquor in their pants and exited the building without paying for them, the report says. They left in what appeared to be a silver four-door Chevrolet Cobalt with dark tinted windows headed toward County Road 466A.

Anyone with information about the crime, the suspects or their whereabouts is asked to contact Lt. J. O’Neill at (352) 661-6192 or email [email protected] or contact Crime Line at 800-432-TIPS (8477).