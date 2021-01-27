2 more local COVID-19 fatalities as deaths across the state continue to rise

COVID-19 has claimed two more local residents as deaths from the fast-spreading virus continued to pile up across the state.

The local fatalities were residents of Marion County. They are among the 1,137 tri-county deaths, the 26,249 in Florida and the 427,513 across the country.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,676,171 cases – an increase of 8,408 from Tuesday to Wednesday. Of those, 1,645,507 are residents. A total of 74,992 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 28,909 in correctional facilities. Across the state, 71,155 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, a total of 87 new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 26 for a total of 3,479;

Leesburg up 21 for a total of 3,344;

Lady Lake up 12 for a total of 1,234;

Belleview up 12 for a total of 1,018;

Summerfield up 6 for a total of 1,492;

Wildwood up 5 for a total of 822;

Oxford up 2 for a total of 393; and

Fruitland Park up 2 for a total of 560.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 51,829 – increase of 353

Deaths: 1,137

Hospitalizations: 3,098

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 6,867 – increase of 49

Deaths: 177

Hospitalizations: 436

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (3,157), Wildwood (822), Coleman (814), Bushnell (758) and Oxford (393).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 21,131 – increase of 159

Deaths: 388

Hospitalizations: 1,132

Cities with most cases: Clermont (5,578), Leesburg (3,344), Eustis (1,896), Mount Dora (1,634) and Tavares (1,542). The Villages also is reporting 146 cases.

MARION COUNTY