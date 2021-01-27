Wednesday, January 27, 2021
78.6 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

Americans cannot be deterred by intimidation

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The mob invasion of our national capitol on Jan. 6 had far reaching emotional impacts on many of us. Whether you may have toured this magnificent building through the visitor’s center, roamed its grounds or had occasion to do business within the Capitol complex, you could not help but react to this outrage.

My friend Don Fogg and I founded The Villages chapter of Citizens Climate Lobby in 2017. CCL is a national bipartisan organization committed to influencing members of Congress, in a respectful way, towards legislating policies that address climate change.

Steve Hendrickson, left, and Don Fogg in Washington D.C.

Don and I attended the biannual CCL conference and Lobby Day in Washington in 2018. We joined teams of CCL volunteers that visited multiple congressional offices that spoke to Members and staff about the present and future impacts of climate change and the necessity for action on reducing carbon emissions. This has been an ongoing conversation between members of our group and some of these offices – our next will be virtually in March. Throughout these encounters, we have been gratified and impressed with the access we have had to the halls of Congress and the hospitality we were afforded. These meetings are filled with the give and take important to the health of the democratic process.
So, it was with disgust and sadness that I watched the takeover of the Capitol by a mob intent on getting their way through violence against our elected representatives and their staffs. This illegal approach to governance is the opposite of what our founding fathers intended and of the process they enshrined in the U.S. Constitution. A particular horror was to realize that some of the very people we have met with and their associates were having to hunker down in barricaded rooms in fear for their lives. There was also a feeling of gratitude and relief that all were safe after the attack.
In the days following Jan. 6, some of our Villages CCL chapter members got together on a call to discuss how those events might influence our relationships with our Florida Members of Congress. Particularly those that took positions that may have encouraged the rioters. After some dialog, we concluded that we would not be deterred, we would continue to foster respectful relationships wherever and with whomever we thought might influence legislation necessary to mitigate carbon emissions. This is too important an issue to not work with all the elected officials we have rather than wait for ones we might wish for.
Amanda Gorman may have summed up the deep emotions many of us are feeling in the poem she recited at the Inauguration. One line particularly pertinent to our efforts is: “We will not be turned around or interrupted by intimidation because we know our inaction and inertia will be the inheritance of the next generation.”
Indeed!

Steve Hendrickson
Citizens’ Climate Lobby Chapter-The Villages

 

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

DeSantis’ deadly decision

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tamarind Grove resident claims Gov. Ron DeSantis made a deadly decision with regard to promises of access to the hard-to-find COVID-19 vaccine.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The Villages Daily Sun is at it again

A Village of Sabal Chase resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues The Villages Daily Sun is back to peddling the Developer’s propaganda.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

What’s the point of impeachment?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident explores the reason for the impeachment of former President Trump.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Joe Biden’s cabinet nominees

A Village of Poinciana resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes an observation about President Joe Biden’s cabinet nominees.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Villager describes positive vaccine experience

It took about two hours, but a Village of Bonnybrook resident recently received the COVID-19 vaccine. In a Letter to the Editor, she describes how the process worked.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Has Commissioner Estep fallen into the Developer’s sticky web?

A Village of Lake Deaton resident has been keeping a close eye on the newly elected Sumter County commissioners. She wonders if Commissioner Craig Estep has already fallen into the sticky web spun by The Villages Developer.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Booted out of Circle K when objecting to the maskless

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale resident describes an incident in which he objected to maskless customers at a Circle K in The Villages. He was the one who got kicked out.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,508FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
scattered clouds
78.6 ° F
79 °
78 °
65 %
2.2mph
40 %
Wed
79 °
Thu
73 °
Fri
64 °
Sat
66 °
Sun
75 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment