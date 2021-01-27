Big Bob’s Restaurant and Pizza shut down after inspector finds roaches

Big Bob’s Restaurant and Pizza in Ocklawaha was shut down after an inspector found roaches in the eatery.

The inspector visited the restaurant at 12909 E. Hwy. 25 in Ocklawaha last week and found three live roaches inside “old broken equipment,” according to a report on file with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Four live roaches were also found in a gasket of a reach-in freezer on the cookline. The restaurant was shut down until the violations were addressed. A followup inspection was conducted this past Monday and the restaurant was allowed to reopen.

Big Bob’s Restaurant and Pizza had been forced to close Oct. 29 when a health inspector found evidence of rodent burrowing and nesting. There were holes in the ceiling and walls indicating rodent activity.