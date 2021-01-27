Wednesday, January 27, 2021
68.8 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Big Bob’s Restaurant and Pizza shut down after inspector finds roaches

Meta Minton

Big Bob’s Restaurant and Pizza in Ocklawaha was shut down after an inspector found roaches in the eatery.

The inspector visited the restaurant at 12909 E. Hwy. 25 in Ocklawaha last week and found three live roaches inside “old broken equipment,” according to a report on file with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Four live roaches were also found in a gasket of a reach-in freezer on the cookline. The restaurant was shut down until the violations were addressed. A followup inspection was conducted this past Monday and the restaurant was allowed to reopen.

Big Bob’s Restaurant and Pizza had been forced to close Oct. 29 when a health inspector found evidence of rodent burrowing and nesting. There were holes in the ceiling and walls indicating rodent activity.

Related Articles

News

Growth pressuring Sumter County to raise its fire protection tax levy

Sumter County is on track to increase the fire protection tax levy next year for homeowners and businesses. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
Crime

Member of prominent restaurant family sentenced in attack on girlfriend

A member of a prominent restaurant family in The Villages has been sentenced in an attack on his girlfriend.
Read more
News

Villagers stuck in Iceland respect country’s strict anti-COVID-19 measures 

A couple from The Villages stuck in Iceland due to COVID-19 respect the country’s strict measures, but are eager to return to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Health

2 more local COVID-19 fatalities as deaths across the state continue to rise

COVID-19 has claimed two more local residents as deaths from the fast-spreading virus continued to pile up across the state.
Read more
News

Sumter County pushing forward to build tax collector kiosk on County Road 466

After a couple false starts, a tax collector kiosk along County Road 466 finally may be coming to fruition.
Read more
Crime

‘Out of control teenagers’ vandalizing light poles in Wildwood

Residents say a stronger police presence has improved conditions on Wildwood's west side, but a lingering problem is vandalism to decorative light poles. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
Crime

Pair arrested with drugs after early morning traffic stop in Wildwood

Two people were arrested with drugs after a traffic stop early Wednesday morning in Wildwood.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,517FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
68.8 ° F
70 °
68 °
88 %
1.3mph
90 %
Thu
69 °
Fri
64 °
Sat
67 °
Sun
75 °
Mon
68 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment