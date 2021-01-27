DeSantis’ deadly decision

To the Editor:

I am one of the many Villagers, over 75, who are frustrated after many attempts to get an appointment for a COVID vaccine. The appointments are all filled in the first few minutes and you are often not even able to get into a web site.

So I decided to look at the Florida Health site for some statistics. I was wondering what effect the decision to lower the age restriction from 75 to 65 had on the age group over 75. According to their numbers, 52 percent of the Age group of > 65 are between 65 to 74. Therefore, when DeSantis lowered the CDC recommended age requirement to qualify for the vaccine from 75 to 65, he literally doubled the demand for the vaccine, which overwhelmed manufacturing and distribution capacity. I am sure that may have been part of the assumptions, when the CDC determined appropriate age requirement for the vaccine at this time, was >75

The most profound statistic was that 11.5 percent of fatalities from COVID are between the ages of 65 to 74. This means that 88.5 percent of deaths from COVID are in the age group of >75. So by not vaccinated the over 75 individuals first, we are increasing the burden on the already over stressed healthcare system and increasing the mortality rate. So when DeSantis decided to lower the age requirement from 75 to 65, it had a negative impact on the ability to vaccinate those individuals, who are are the most risk and the age group with the highest mortality rate.

Maureen Brown

Village of Tamarind Grove