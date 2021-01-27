Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Dorothy E. McCormick

Staff Report

Dorothy E. McCormick, age 90 years, of The Villages passed way Saturday, January 23, 2021. She was born Washington, DC.

She passed away quietly at Cornerstone hospice in The Villages with her loving husband Don by her side. Dorothy and Don married on New Year’s Eve had just celebrated 20 years of marriage. Dorothy went to college and received a Master’s degree and was a great educator for many years. When she retired she joined the choir; Belle Chords and had a wonderful singing voice. When Dorothy wasn’t singing she would play songs on her piano and bake delicious desserts.

Dorothy, is survived by her husband: Donald and her 2 children. Veronica and Brooke are her grandchild and great grandchild. Dorothy is also survived by her best friend of over 80 years Barbara Willson.

Dorothy was preceded by her parents Cortlen & Elizabeth Cole and her brother George.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Dorothy E. McCormick will be held 11:00 AM Monday, February 1, 2021 at the Lady Lake Chapel of Beyers Funeral Home. Friends may call from 9:30 AM until the hour of service. She will be interred at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.

