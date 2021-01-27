Ernest Eugene Meyers

Ernest (Ernie) Eugene Meyers, Sr., 76, born in Toledo, Ohio on Monday, October 30, 1944, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, January 18, 2021 at The Villages Regional Hospital in The Villages, Florida. Ernie and his wife, Jan, resided in Wildwood, Florida for the past 5 years after leaving the Lansing, Michigan area, where he lived most of his life.

Ernie was proud of his 8 years of military service in the US Navy, including as a Corpsman aboard the destroyer USS Ingersoll with a tour of Vietnam. He then went into law enforcement for the City of Baltimore, MD before moving back to Michigan and became a police officer in Ionia County. For a time, he owned and operating a bicycle shop and gas station with his brother, David. During the next 27 years he was promoted to Maintenance Manager for General Motors, including an assignment to GM de Mexico in Silo, Mexico for 23 months. Following retirement from GM, he was sought out to continue as Maintenance Manager for GM on a contract basis for several more years, finally fully retiring just 2 years ago.

Ernie was always willing to help others and enjoyed doing so through leadership roles. He served on the Portland, Michigan School Board for several years. He was appointed by Michigan Governors Granholm and Snyder to serve on the Board of Managers for the Michigan State Veterans homes for 10 years, including 5 terms as Chairman of the Board. Ernie has been an active member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars for over 55 years, serving as Post Commander, District Commander and State Commander (1998-1999). He was a life member of the American Legion Post 48, Amvets Post 13, Catholic War Veterans Post 1654, MSU Alumni Assoc. and member of the Moose Lodge 1271, Continental Country Club Veterans Group, and member of St Vincent DePaul Catholic Church. In March 2020 he was elected to the Resident Owned Board for Continental Country Club.

Ernie was most proud of his accomplishments during the 10 years he served as Director of the VFW Department of Michigan Camp Trotter for Children. He assembled and led a committee who, along with numerous other volunteers, renovated and updated the entire camp, bringing it back from “nearly condemnable” to well-maintained and modern. Ernie “lived and breathed” Camp Trotter, putting his time, blood, sweat, and tears into the camp, frequently driving the 200 mile round-trip from his home to the camp. He raised funds for the renovations and updates, as well as funds to provide camp scholarships to hundreds of children over the years.

Ernie is loved dearly by many. He is survived by his wife and the love of his life, Jan; daughters, Bridget (John) Curtright, Jodi (Chuck) Welch, and Jamie (Kory) Burgess; son, Ernest (Jennifer) Meyers, Jr.; grandchildren, Alex (LaToya) Martin, Zoey Martin, Nathan Curtright, Chelsea (Alex) Mazariegos, Bryce Hitchcock, Kaeleigh Welch, Brennan Welch, Parker Welch, Bradyn Burgess, and Natalie Welch; and great –granddaughter, Chaye Martin. He is also survived by his brother, David (Linda) Meyers, sisters Wanda (Bob) Finkbeiner and Brenda Hutchinson; brothers-in-law, John (Robin) Swanson, Fred (Karen Masters) Swanson, and David (Wende Fowler) Medcoff; many nieces, nephews, cousins; a large VFW family, and dozens of good friends. He was predeceased by his parents Clark and Betty Meyers (Cramer) and sister, Sue Medcoff. Private burial will take place at the Ft Custer National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held in Michigan this summer. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations in memory of Ernest Meyers, Sr. to VFW Camp Trotter for Children, 924 N Washington Ave, Lansing, MI 48906.