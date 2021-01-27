Growth pressuring Sumter County to raise its fire protection tax levy

Sumter County is on track to increase the fire protection tax levy next year for homeowners and businesses.

Commissioners Tuesday approved a public hearing notice related to a potential increase.

According to the notice, the maximum assessment permitted would nearly triple from $125 to $360 per improved land parcel. Raising the maximum does not mean the county will increase the fee to that amount. The notice did not specify the hearing date.

Affected property owners may file written objections to the increase within 20 days of when the notice is officially published.

Homeowners and businesses in rural and urban Sumter County currently pay $124 a year for fire protection, which is $1 below the current maximum.

In 2014, the fire protection levy was $106 outside The Villages and $81 in the community. The fee was established in 1999.

Property taxes and other revenue sources also are used to fund the fire protection budget.

Late last year, commissioners voted to consolidate Sumter County’s two fire districts into one to simplify assessments and tax collection.

Rapid growth is escalating the cost of both fire and police protection.

Two decades ago, The Villages Public Safety Department began with one fire station and nine firefighter/paramedics. Today, the department has 123 firefighters and an administrative staff of 16 with 40 firefighters on duty each day.

The department’s goal is that 70 percent of its firefighters are trained paramedics.

A new fire station opened over a year ago along Morse Boulevard south of State Road 44 and more stations and firefighters will be needed as The Villages completes its expansion south to Center Hill.