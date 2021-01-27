Wednesday, January 27, 2021
68.8 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Growth pressuring Sumter County to raise its fire protection tax levy

Marv Balousek

Sumter County is on track to increase the fire protection tax levy next year for homeowners and businesses.

Commissioners Tuesday approved a public hearing notice related to a potential increase.

According to the notice, the maximum assessment permitted would nearly triple from $125 to $360 per improved land parcel. Raising the maximum does not mean the county will increase the fee to that amount. The notice did not specify the hearing date.

Affected property owners may file written objections to the increase within 20 days of when the notice is officially published.

Homeowners and businesses in rural and urban Sumter County currently pay $124 a year for fire protection, which is $1 below the current maximum.

In 2014, the fire protection levy was $106 outside The Villages and $81 in the community. The fee was established in 1999.

Property taxes and other revenue sources also are used to fund the fire protection budget.

Late last year, commissioners voted to consolidate Sumter County’s two fire districts into one to simplify assessments and tax collection.

Rapid growth is escalating the cost of both fire and police protection.

Two decades ago, The Villages Public Safety Department began with one fire station and nine firefighter/paramedics. Today, the department has 123 firefighters and an administrative staff of 16 with 40 firefighters on duty each day.

The department’s goal is that 70 percent of its firefighters are trained paramedics.

A new fire station opened over a year ago along Morse Boulevard south of State Road 44 and more stations and firefighters will be needed as The Villages completes its expansion south to Center Hill.

Related Articles

Crime

Member of prominent restaurant family sentenced in attack on girlfriend

A member of a prominent restaurant family in The Villages has been sentenced in an attack on his girlfriend.
Read more
News

Villagers stuck in Iceland respect country’s strict anti-COVID-19 measures 

A couple from The Villages stuck in Iceland due to COVID-19 respect the country’s strict measures, but are eager to return to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Health

2 more local COVID-19 fatalities as deaths across the state continue to rise

COVID-19 has claimed two more local residents as deaths from the fast-spreading virus continued to pile up across the state.
Read more
News

Sumter County pushing forward to build tax collector kiosk on County Road 466

After a couple false starts, a tax collector kiosk along County Road 466 finally may be coming to fruition.
Read more
Crime

‘Out of control teenagers’ vandalizing light poles in Wildwood

Residents say a stronger police presence has improved conditions on Wildwood's west side, but a lingering problem is vandalism to decorative light poles. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
News

Big Bob’s Restaurant and Pizza shut down after inspector finds roaches

Big Bob’s Restaurant and Pizza in Ocklawaha was shut down after an inspector found roaches in the eatery. We've got details from the inspector's report.
Read more
Crime

Pair arrested with drugs after early morning traffic stop in Wildwood

Two people were arrested with drugs after a traffic stop early Wednesday morning in Wildwood.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,517FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
68.8 ° F
70 °
68 °
88 %
1.3mph
90 %
Thu
69 °
Fri
64 °
Sat
67 °
Sun
75 °
Mon
68 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment