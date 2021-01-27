Wednesday, January 27, 2021
60 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

JoAnn Sheridan

Staff Report

JoAnn Sheridan

JoAnn Sheridan
November 30, 1946 – January 21, 2021

Born in Tupper Lake, NY on November 30, 1946, JoAnn resided in the Glens Falls area of upstate New York before retiring to The Villages, FL in 2010.

A fully dedicated and loving mother, JoAnn was adored by her sons, who enjoyed spending time with her in Florida and on trips to Colorado, California, and around the country. JoAnn had a great sense of style and loved decorating her home, where she could often be found with her nose buried in a book, making jewelry, playing word games, or watching a movie. She was known for her warmhearted spirit, eternal kindness, and infectious smile.

JoAnn was preceded in death by her father, Bernie, and her mother Ruth. She is survived by her two sons, Todd and Dave, her two brothers Mark and Paul, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. She will be dearly missed.

A memorial service is being planned in her honor later this year.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Dorothy Louise Smith

Dorothy Smith's hobbies included bowling, jigsaw puzzles, golfing, playing cards and spending time with friends and family.
Read more
Obituaries

Michael J. Carr

Mike Carr was a longtime journalist and former columnist for the Decatur Herald & Review in Illinois. He also was an avid golfer with four holes in one to his credit.
Read more
Obituaries

Julia Lacer-Horohoe

Julia Lacer-Horohoe continued her walks in The Villages until Christmas 2018, when she was 99 years old. 
Read more
Obituaries

Gilbert (Mike) Patterson

Mike Patterson published two novels and numerous short stories that can be found on Amazon. He also opened his own private detective agency and specialized in finding missing children and helping adopted children find their birth parents.
Read more
Obituaries

Thomas Theodore Cobianchi, Ph.D

Thomas Cobianchi was an avid reader, enjoyed playing golf and, depending on where he was living, liked to go hunting.
Read more
Obituaries

Richard P. Jakubiak

Dick Jakubiak enjoyed fishing, golf and was a hobbyist at ship building and most of all he was a great story teller!
Read more
Obituaries

Ethel Christine Cooper

Ethel Cooper didn't know a soul when she arrived in The Villages after her husband of 62 years passed away. She wants to thank all of the new friends that she has met who have helped make her final chapter abundant and rich with friendship and fun.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,506FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
fog
60 ° F
62 °
59 °
94 %
1.3mph
90 %
Wed
78 °
Thu
72 °
Fri
64 °
Sat
66 °
Sun
75 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment