Member of prominent restaurant family sentenced in attack on girlfriend

A member of a prominent restaurant family in The Villages has been sentenced in an attack on his girlfriend.

Nathaniel “Nate” Andrew Suleiman, 24, on Tuesday in Sumter County Court pleaded no contest to a charge of battery. He has been placed on probation for one year and ordered to serve two days in jail with credit for two days already served.

He is part of the Suleiman family that operates Red Sauce restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing, Glenview Country Club, Nancy Lopez Country Club and Havana Country Club.

Suleiman’s girlfriend said Suleiman on Dec. 5, 2019 broke her glasses by grabbing her hair after an argument erupted on their way home from Wal-Mart, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. He grabbed her arm and jerked her back and forth, the report said. She had a visible scratch on her face and bruises on her arm.

Police found Suleiman in Apartment C16 at 775 Club Wildwood, a subsidized housing complex which accepts Section 8 vouchers. After his arrest, court records indicated that Suleiman remained at Club Wildwood while his estranged girlfriend relocated to Belleview. Suleiman and the woman had been living together for nearly a year.

His cousin, 34-year-old David Suleiman, was arrested July 27, 2017 on a warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with an altercation involving an employee at the Heart of The Villages cardiology clinic. However, the prosecutor’s office ultimately decided not to proceed with that case.