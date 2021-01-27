Pair arrested with drugs after early morning traffic stop in Wildwood

Two people were arrested with drugs after a traffic stop early Wednesday morning in Wildwood.

Myia Star Hayes, 22, of Orlando, was at the wheel of a black Mazda CX-5 at about 2 a.m. on State Road 44 at County Road 44-A when the vehicle was pulled over because it did not have functioning taillights, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

A passenger, 28-year-old Freddie Lee Southall III of Wildwood, was asked to step out of the vehicle. A silver Duct-taped package was found in the passenger-side glove compartment and two more similar packages were discovered in Southall’s pockets. The packages contained the synthetic drug K2 or “spice.” The substances had a total weight of 24.16 grams.

A white crystal powder was found under the driver’s side floor mat. It was determined to be methamphetamine and weighed .98 grams.

Southall was arrested on a felony charge of possession of synthetic drugs. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $30,000 bond.

Hayes was arrested on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine. She was booked at the jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.