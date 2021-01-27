Sumter County pushing forward to build tax collector kiosk on County Road 466

After a couple false starts, a tax collector kiosk along County Road 466 finally may be coming to fruition.

Sumter County commissioners Tuesday approved a $328,934 contract with Ajax Building Co. to construct the kiosk at the county annex building along CR 466 near Buena Vista Boulevard.

Similar to the tax collector drive-up window on Powell Road, the kiosk will allow residents to drive up and access tax collector services such as paying property tax bills or renewing driver’s licenses.

The county originally planned to use federal CARES Act funds to build the kiosk because it would provide a safe way during the COVID pandemic for residents to use tax collector services. But four potential bidders either refused to bid or could not meet the time frame for the use of the federal funds.

County Administrator Bradley Arnold said a third effort to find a bidder was canceled on Jan. 12 when no bids were received.

He said the county chose to buy the kiosk equipment directly and contract with Ajax, which had a contract for jail expansion.

Under Florida statues, the county can negotiate a contract instead of soliciting new bids if fewer than two bids are received for a project.