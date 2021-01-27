Villagers stuck in Iceland respect country’s strict anti-COVID-19 measures 

A couple from The Villages stuck in Iceland due to COVID-19 respect the country’s strict measures, but are eager to return to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

John Cassidy and Gudbjorg Baldursdottir are staying in an apartment in Reykjavic. They have been in the Nordic island country since May.

“Iceland is much safer and has less virus than there in the USA,” Cassidy said.

The Iceland Review reported this week that the tiny country with a population of less than 400,000 people has 64 current cases of the Coronavirus. Seventeen of those infected are in the hospital and 4,546 have completed vaccination for COVID-19.

“In Iceland we are required to wear masks in all stores and markets. The government updates changes to some policies as to the number of people that can attend weddings or funerals and home gatherings as the situation warrants,” Cassidy said.

He said other rules are in place to stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

“People are counted at most businesses to allow only the proper number to enter, others wait outside at a proper distance until their turn to enter. Most people follow the recommendations without complaint,” he said.

Passengers arriving in Iceland are tested upon arrival. Hotels are set aside by the government to quarantine as required.

“We were required to quarantine for 14 days when we arrived here in May. Relatives brought us meals and groceries as needed,” he said.

Despite the safety offered in Iceland, they are eager to return to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

“Three of my flights to Orlando have been canceled so far,” he said.

Their next potential flight is scheduled for March.