Woodrow (Randy) Sims, 77, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on January 12, 2021 at Moffitt Cancer Center.

He was born in Savannah, Georgia on February 19, 1943. Randy graduated from the University of Georgia. Randy then enlisted in the Navy. He retired to The Villages, Florida from AT&T in 2000.

He is survived by his wife Donna of 37 years, two sons Randell and Steve, one daughter Valerie, one stepdaughter Traci, five grandchildren and his dog Max.

Randy loved playing golf. I am sure he will have a daily Tee Time in Heaven. He was a good husband, Father, Stepfather, Grandfather and friend. His infectious smile will be sadly missed.

The family will plan a celebration of life later in the year. In lieu flowers the family is requesting to consider making a donation to www.woundedwarriorsproject.org.