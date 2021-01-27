Zoey finds forever home with her fourth owner

Zoey was 11 months old when she found a forever home with Linda Rogers in Spruce Creek South.

“First, she and her two siblings were owned by an older person in a wheelchair. Then the puppies were in a family with three kids. They sold Zoey because the kids were gone most of the time and Zoey hated being left behind,” Rogers said.

Zoey was so upset and lonely, she tore out a square foot of drywall.

“The family sold her for $50 to a woman who then sold her on Craig’s List to me for $200,” Rogers said.

“She is my precious baby as my own children live out of state. The only place that she will spend the night is behind my knees,” Rogers said.

