18-year-old Summerfield man jailed after verbal altercation turns physical

A Summerfield man was jailed Monday after a nasty altercation at his residence turned physical.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on S.E. 103rd Avenue and when they arrived, the victim said he had been in an argument with a woman when 18-year-old Patrick Byrnes stepped in. He said the argument “got heated” and turned into a physical altercation when Byrnes pushed him from the kitchen area into a bathroom inside his bedroom, a sheriff’s office report states.

The victim said that someone else at the home who wasn’t identified in the report stepped into the bathroom and separated him from Byrnes. The victim said he then went next door to his father’s house until law enforcement arrived.

The woman who was arguing with the victim told deputies the altercation between them was only verbal and never became physical. She also claimed that Byrnes has “anger issues,” the report says.

Another witness told deputies she saw the verbal confrontation in the kitchen but “didn’t see anybody hit each other.” She said the incident eventually moved into another room and she didn’t see what happened there.

Byrnes told deputies he was in a verbal altercation in the kitchen area that moved into a bathroom. He admitted that he “struck the victim in the chest area” but later claimed he had never hit the victim, the report says.

Byrnes was then placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with battery. He was released Wednesday on $250 bond and is due in court Feb. 19 at 9 a.m. to answer to the charge, jail records show.