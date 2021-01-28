James Edward Studebaker, age 74, died of Pulmonary Fibrosis on January 24, 2021, in The Villages, FL. James is survived by his loving wife Rudelle Studebaker and his brother, Jack. He is preceded in death by his father, Blair Studebaker, mother, Frances Studebaker and his brother, Ross.

James was born in Pittsburgh, PA on April 1, 1946, to parents Blair and Frances Studebaker. James in life obtained a Principal certificate, Bachelors degree and Masters degree. He later married his wife Rudelle in 1976.

James was a social and active man who was deeply involved in basketball and golf coaching which he loved. His family and friends will always remember him as a personal, caring and loving person. James has received such an amazing out pour of love from his fraternity brothers, he was loved so much by many.

The family will be holding private services in the coming year.