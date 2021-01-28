James M. Bastone

It is with great sorrow that we announce that on January 21, 2021 James (Jim) M. Bastone passed away at The Villages Regional Hospital in Florida following a brief but intense battle with covid-19.

Jim was born September 27, 1942 to James S. Bastone and Adeline (Lena) Greco of Pittsburgh. He enjoyed his early childhood growing up in the Morningside neighborhood. As an adult, he and his family made their home in Ross Township and only recently did Jim and Diane move to The Villages in Florida.

As a youth Jim demonstrated his athletic abilities as a member of the famous Morningside Bulldogs Youth Football Team. A photo of Jim in uniform hangs on the walls of the Heinz History Center.

Jim was extremely proud of his Italian heritage. Around the holidays, or whenever families gathered together, there were always wonderful Italian foods cooked and shared. Jim shared this legacy with his two daughters Kelly and Amy.

Jim graduated from Central Catholic High School, where he was known to his buddies as “The Bass.” Many of his classmates remained life-long friends.

His mother Lena passed away when Jim and his brother Frank were quite young . Taking on the role of stepmother for the two boys was James S.’s second wife, Lucy.

On June 5, 1970, Jim married the love of his life, Diane Fedkoe, and the two enjoyed many adventures together. Both lovers of travel, they vacationed in Italy, Ireland and China to name a few of the foreign lands they explored.

Jim was a longtime co-owner of Bastone Auto Service, the automotive repair facility founded in East Liberty/Shadyside by his father, “The Chief”, in the late 1940’s (and still operating today). He was an exceptional businessman and much loved by the regular customers that came to the shop for top-quality repairs.

Jim was preceded in death by his father, James Salvatore Bastone, his mother Adeline (Lena) Greco-Bastone and stepmother Lucia (Lucy) Selvaggio-Bastone.

Mourning his loss are his dear wife, Diane, daughter Kelly and her husband Ben Russell; daughter Amy and her husband Brian Kudej; his precious grandchildren Oliver James Kudej, Etta Mae Kudej and Simone Bastone-Russell; brothers Frank and Bob Bastone; sister Mary Ann Bastone-Skero; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

You left us too soon but you left us with an abundance of joyful memories. All of our lives were made better for having you in them. You will be missed.