Man and woman work together to snatch woman’s purse from Publix at Trailwinds Village

Wildwood police officers are asking for help in catching two thieves who targeted a grocery store located just outside the confines of The Villages.

At about 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 28, police say a white/Hispanic male accompanied by a white/Hispanic female – both are pictured above and are believed to be in their twenties – entered the Publix at Trailwinds Village and worked together to steal a purse. They were then seen at a nearby Wal-Mart using stolen credit cards to make several purchases, a Wildwood police report states.

Anyone with information about the crime, the suspects or their whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Adam Barter at [email protected], (352) 661-6108 or at his cell phone at (352) 661-4072. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Line at 800-432-TIPS (8477).