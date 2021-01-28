Recreation Department cancels activities while town squares rock on despite COVID-19

The Villages Recreation Department has announced it is pulling the plug on a number of activities due to concerns about the spread of the Coronavirus.

The Recreation Department’s cancellation list includes February’s Camp Villages, the Outdoor Expo, Lake Sumter Line excursions and the outdoor concerts.

The cautious approach at the Recreation Department apparently isn’t being shared by The Villages Entertainment Department.

Dancing, drinking and music continues at the town squares with A-listers Scooter the DJ at Lake Sumter Landing taking the stage Friday evening and Rocky and the Rollers performing at Brownwood Paddock Square.

The Mardi Gras Festival and the Strawberry Festival are a go in February, following by St. Patrick’s Day fun set in March.

The entertainment rolls on despite residents’ desperation in attempting to obtain vaccines to protect against the Coronavirus and more than 1,100 deaths in the tri-county region attributed to COVID-19.

Tell us how you feel about the cancellations – or whether you think the show should go on – at [email protected]