Richard P. Biel was born on July 4th, 1951 in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin to Harold and Eleanor Biel. Richard passed on January 22nd, 2021 in The Villages, Florida surrounded by the love of his family and friends from near and far. He was 69 years old.

Richard had five siblings; Kay (Warren Bilke), David (Charlotte), Dean, Dale (Marcia), and Dennis (Diane). Richard started his schooling in South Beaver Dam, and graduated in 1969 from Beaver Dam High School. He began his career as an engineer/draftsman until he found his way into insurance. Starting in sales, he worked his way to becoming president of the company and created Choice Insurance. Dick loved what he did, connecting with his clients and the community. He worked hard to provide a future for his children and grandchildren.

Richard married Susan Page in May 1979. They had two children together – Lindsay Marie (John Reuter) and Joseph Page (Elvisa). He became a grandfather in 2016. He had four beloved grandchildren – Adelleine Grace, Thomas John, Daniel and Madison Lilimarie.

Dick loved to golf and taught both children the game. He also enjoyed dirt track racing. He and his friend Tim Fletcher started a duo so he could achieve a dream and race in the Legends series.

In 2006 Dick bought a house in The Villages where he loved to spend time. He retired in 2018 and became a Florida resident in 2020 – yet continued his love of the Badgers! He was part of Post Polio club to connect with, and help survivors of disease he fought his entire life.

A memorial service to celebrate the life of our beloved Dick will be held in Wisconsin in July 2021.