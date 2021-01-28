Thursday, January 28, 2021
51.2 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Richard P. Biel

Staff Report

Richard P. Biel

Richard P. Biel was born on July 4th, 1951 in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin to Harold and Eleanor Biel. Richard passed on January 22nd, 2021 in The Villages, Florida surrounded by the love of his family and friends from near and far. He was 69 years old.

Richard had five siblings; Kay (Warren Bilke), David (Charlotte), Dean, Dale (Marcia), and Dennis (Diane). Richard started his schooling in South Beaver Dam, and graduated in 1969 from Beaver Dam High School. He began his career as an engineer/draftsman until he found his way into insurance. Starting in sales, he worked his way to becoming president of the company and created Choice Insurance. Dick loved what he did, connecting with his clients and the community. He worked hard to provide a future for his children and grandchildren.

Richard married Susan Page in May 1979. They had two children together – Lindsay Marie (John Reuter) and Joseph Page (Elvisa). He became a grandfather in 2016. He had four beloved grandchildren – Adelleine Grace, Thomas John, Daniel and Madison Lilimarie.

Dick loved to golf and taught both children the game. He also enjoyed dirt track racing. He and his friend Tim Fletcher started a duo so he could achieve a dream and race in the Legends series.

In 2006 Dick bought a house in The Villages where he loved to spend time. He retired in 2018 and became a Florida resident in 2020 – yet continued his love of the Badgers! He was part of Post Polio club to connect with, and help survivors of disease he fought his entire life.

A memorial service to celebrate the life of our beloved Dick will be held in Wisconsin in July 2021.

Related Articles

Obituaries

James Edward Studebaker

James Studebaker was a social and active man who was deeply involved in basketball and golf coaching which he loved. His family and friends will always remember him as a personal, caring and loving person.
Read more
Obituaries

Karen Ann Honold

Karen Holold's passions were Great Danes, Parrots, playing in the dirt, corvettes, cards and target shooting.
Read more
Obituaries

James M. Bastone

Jim Bastone was extremely proud of his Italian heritage.  Around the holidays, or whenever families gathered together, there were always wonderful Italian foods cooked and shared.
Read more
Obituaries

Samuel P. Olsher

Some of the hobbies Sam Olsher loved were playing cards and games with his friends, and he was an avid tennis player. He was also an active member in the Lion’s Club.
Read more
Obituaries

Dr. Robert Byron Athanasiou

Dr. Robert Byron Athanasiou, of The Villages, died Jan. 18 from complications related to COVID-19 at the age of 80.
Read more
Obituaries

Woodrow (Randy) Sims

Randy Sims retired to The Villages from AT&T in 2000. He loved playing golf.
Read more
Obituaries

Dorothy E. McCormick

Dorothy McCormick went to college and received a Master’s degree and was a great educator for many years. When she retired she joined the choir, the Belle Chords, and had a wonderful singing voice.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,520FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
51.2 ° F
52 °
50 °
82 %
3.9mph
0 %
Thu
61 °
Fri
63 °
Sat
67 °
Sun
74 °
Mon
68 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment